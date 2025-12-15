Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Alleged gunmen behind Bondi attack identified as father and son

Australia 'will never submit to division' affirms PM Albanese after 'antisemitic attack' at Bondi beach
  • An antisemitic terrorist attack at a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach resulted in the deaths of 15 people, including a 10-year-old girl.
  • The suspected gunmen were identified as father and son, Sajid Akram, 50, who was shot dead by police, and Naveed Akram, 24, who is critically injured and under police guard in hospital.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese condemned the attack as ”an act of pure evil” and announced intentions to introduce tougher gun laws, including potential limits on firearm ownership.
  • Authorities are investigating the attack as terrorism, with one of the individuals known to ASIO for links to an Isis cell and two Isis flags found in their car.
  • Despite the attack, the suspected gunman was legally eligible to hold a firearms licence for recreational hunting, prompting calls from NSW Premier Chris Minns for stricter gun control, too.

