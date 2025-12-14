Bondi Beach shooting witnesses react to mass attack
- Witnesses described scenes of panic following a mass shooting at Bondi Beach on Sunday, 14 December 2025.
- New South Wales Police confirmed that 10 people have died in the incident.
- The deceased include one suspected gunman, with another suspect currently in police custody.
- A further 11 individuals sustained injuries, among whom are two police officers.
- One witness recounted holding a screaming child, stating, "I was saving this child."