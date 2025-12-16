Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Dale Vince criticised for post about Bondi attack

Antisemitic Bondi Beach attack was 'inspired by Islamic State,' Australia's police boss says
  • Green energy tycoon Dale Vince has faced criticism for a social media post made after the terror attack at Bondi Beach, which targeted a Hanukkah celebration and killed 15 people.
  • Mr Vince's original post suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "wants antisemitism to be a thing" and linked it to Israel's actions in Palestine.
  • Health and care minister Stephen Kinnock urged Mr Vince to apologise for the post and indicated that the Labour Party might reconsider accepting future donations from him.
  • Mr Vince later said that his words were "not intended to excuse or legitimise terrorism, or any form of racism", saying they were aimed solely at Mr Netanyahu.
  • Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch labelled Mr Vince's statement "morally repugnant", while a Labour Party spokesperson condemned the "antisemitic terrorist attack".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in