A minister has urged green energy tycoon Dale Vince to apologise for a social media post he made after the Bondi Beach terror attack.

Mr Vince, the founder of Ecotricity and a previous Labour donor, has faced criticism for writing that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu “wants antisemitism to be a thing” after gunmen on Sunday targeted a celebration of the first day of Hanukkah, killing 15 people.

He posted later to say his words “were not intended to excuse or legitimise terrorism, or any form of racism”.

Health and care minister Stephen Kinnock said Mr Vince should apologise and suggested the Labour Party could review whether it would accept any future donations from him.

The green energy tycoon, who is also the chairman of Forest Green Rovers, issued a second post after his original tweet was criticised ( EPA )

He told LBC: “Well, it is wrong, of course, to blame the Jewish people collectively for the actions of the Israeli government.

“Many people feel that the action the Israeli government has taken in relation to Gaza has been completely unacceptable and disproportionate, but it’s completely wrong to in any way imply that the Jewish people collectively should be blamed for that.

“And I think that first tweet that Mr Vince did could have given that impression.

“I think he then put out a second tweet clarifying.

“I think he should apologise for that tweet, and then you know, in terms of his support for the Labour Party, let’s see.

“Let’s ensure that he apologises, and I think we can review the position and take a decision on that basis.”

Mr Vince is not a Labour Party member or current donor, it is understood.

In his original post on Sunday, Mr Vince said: “Commenting on the shootings in Australia today Netanyahu said – Antisemitism spreads when leaders stay silent.

“Nothing to do with Isreal [sic] committing Genocide in Palestine then. Netanyahu wants antisemitism to be a thing, it validates him – he acts to make it so.”

He then posted on Monday: “My words on this subject were not intended to excuse or legitimise terrorism, or any form of racism – what happened at Bondi beach is an atrocity.

“My words are aimed at the intervention of Netanyahu who in my opinion overlooks the impacts of his own terrorism.”

Aberafan Maesteg MP Mr Kinnock said it should be possible for people to express their views on Gaza as well as solidarity with Jewish communities.

“We’ve got to get away from this polarisation, this binary position all the time,” he said.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has called Mr Vince’s statement “morally repugnant” and urged Sir Keir Starmer to condemn him.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “We are absolutely clear that the antisemitic terrorist attack against Jewish families at a Chanukah event at Bondi beach is sickening.

“There can never and should never be any excuses made for barbaric acts of terrorism.

“The Labour government and the whole Labour movement stands with the Jewish community in Australia, in the UK, and around the world at this awful time.

“Both before and since we entered government, Keir Starmer’s Labour Party has made tackling antisemitism a key priority and this crucial work will continue so that Jews living at home and abroad can live safely, without fear of violence or prejudice.”