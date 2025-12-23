Bonnie Blue barred from Indonesia for 10 years after being deported from Bali
- Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, also known as Tia Billinger, has been barred from entering Indonesia for 10 years and deported from Bali.
- She was initially detained on suspicion of violating strict pornography laws but was not charged for producing pornographic content after police found only 'private video' footage.
- Indonesian authorities stated Ms Billinger violated visa rules by engaging in 'commercial content production that could potentially cause public unrest' while on a visa on arrival.
- Ms Billinger and an associate were also fined approximately £9 for traffic violations related to driving a vehicle promoted as a 'Bang Bus' without valid registration.
- The 10-year entry ban was imposed to uphold Bali's quality tourism image and respect for local cultural values, as her activities were deemed inconsistent with these efforts.