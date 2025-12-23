Adult content creator Bonnie Blue is barred from entering Indonesia for 10 years

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adult content creator Bonnie Blue has been barred from travelling to Indonesia for the next 10 years after she was detained on suspicion of violating the country’s strict pornography laws and deported.

The controversial porn actor, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was arrested in Bali earlier this month along with at least 17 male tourists from Australia and the UK, most of whom were released after questioning. She was deported from the Southeast Asian nation last week.

The Indonesian authorities said they did not press charges for production of pornographic content after police checked her phone and found “private video” footage.

The material was for “private documentation and not for public distribution”, director general of immigration Yuldi Yusman said in a statement.

Ms Billinger, though, was found to have violated visa rules as she had “entered Indonesia using a visa on arrival for commercial content production that could potentially cause public unrest”, Mr Yusman said.

“Therefore we imposed a 10-year entry ban because these activities aren’t in line with the government’s efforts to maintain Bali’s quality tourism image and respect for local cultural values,” he said.

open image in gallery Tia Billinger, known as 'Bonnie Blue', arrives at the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Jimbaran on Indonesia's resort island of Bali on 12 December 2025 ( AFP via Getty )

Ms Billinger was arrested after police raided a rental studio in Bali and seized camera equipment, contraceptives and viagra pills.

Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country with strict morality laws, and the offences she was initially held for could have brought up to 15 years in jail and a fine of £270,000.

open image in gallery Tia Billinger, known as ‘Bonnie Blue’, in a Denpasar court ( AFP via Getty )

In the end Ms Billinger and an associate named Liam Andrew were fined about £9 for violating traffic laws while driving around in the island in a vehicle they promoted as a so-called “Bang Bus”.

She appeared in the Denpasar District Court on Friday before she was deported. She was seen laughing and interacting with people while sucking on a lollipop as cameras filmed her.

“The defendants have lawfully committed the offence jointly and continuously,” the judge ruled.

Footage of Ms Billinger driving around the Indonesian resort island in her bus was shown in the court.

It was told that she drove her blue truck without valid registration documents before using it to promote her explicit videos.

“While in Bali, Bonnie Blue should have been travelling, but instead she was creating content,” police said.

“They will be blacklisted from entering Indonesia for at least 10 years, which could be extended.”

Ms Billinger reportedly told the court she wasn’t driving the vehicle, but riding as a passenger.

“We will immediately take firm action, deport them and submit them for blacklisting,” Winarko, an immigration chief at Bali airport who did not give his full name, told AFP on Thursday.

open image in gallery Tia Billinger inside the Denpasar court ( AFP via Getty )

In her first comments after the controversy, Ms Billinger said her “Bang Bus” tour was “over”.

Asked if she intended on making more explicit content in Bali, she said: “Subscribe and you’ll find out.”

Ms Billinger is known for her controversial stunts. She was banned from the adult content site OnlyFans earlier this year after making headlines for purportedly having sex with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.