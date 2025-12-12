Bonnie Blue to be deported from Bali after avoiding pornography charges
- Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, real name Tia Billinger, has been ordered to pay a £10 fine and will be deported from Bali.
- Ms Billinger was arrested earlier this week along with at least 17 male tourists from the UK and Australia, though most were released after questioning.
- She was found guilty of failing to use a goods-transport vehicle for its intended purpose, avoiding potential pornography charges that carry up to 15 years in jail.
- Police seized camera equipment, contraceptives, and the so-called ‘Bang Bus’ during a raid, following a tip-off about alleged filming of explicit material.
- Ms Billinger faces deportation on Friday evening and a potential 10-year ban from the Indonesian province for violating immigration laws.