Bonnie Blue to be deported from Bali after avoiding pornography charges

British adult content creator Tia Billinger (C), known as "Bonnie Blue", attends her trial at court in Denpasar, on Indonesia resort island of Bali on December 12, 2025
British adult content creator Tia Billinger (C), known as "Bonnie Blue", attends her trial at court in Denpasar, on Indonesia resort island of Bali on December 12, 2025 (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Adult content creator Bonnie Blue, real name Tia Billinger, has been ordered to pay a £10 fine and will be deported from Bali.
  • Ms Billinger was arrested earlier this week along with at least 17 male tourists from the UK and Australia, though most were released after questioning.
  • She was found guilty of failing to use a goods-transport vehicle for its intended purpose, avoiding potential pornography charges that carry up to 15 years in jail.
  • Police seized camera equipment, contraceptives, and the so-called ‘Bang Bus’ during a raid, following a tip-off about alleged filming of explicit material.
  • Ms Billinger faces deportation on Friday evening and a potential 10-year ban from the Indonesian province for violating immigration laws.
In full

