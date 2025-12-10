Bonnie Blue breaks silence after adult content creator arrested in Bali
Bonnie Blue, real name Tia Billinger, could face jail, a substantial fine or deportation after filming in Bali
Bonnie Blue has broken her silence with a five-word message following her arrest in Bali on suspicion of breaking local morality laws.
The adult content creator, whose real name is Tia Billinger, was arrested during a police raid on a rental studio on the Indonesian island last Thursday. The 26 year-old Briton could face up to 15 years in jail or a £270,000 fine over alleged pornography offences.
Ms Billinger has made her first comments since she was detained, while walking into the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office in Jimbaran, south of Kuta, the Mail Online reported.
Asked whether she intended on making more explicit content in Bali, she responded: “Subscribe and you’ll find out.”
The police raid followed public complaints that she had hired a bus to travel around the resort island to film explicit material during “schoolies week”, an Australian post-high-school celebration, along with at least 17 male tourists aged between 19 and 40, of British and Australian nationalities.
The so-called “bang bus” is now “over”, Ms Billinger said in a video seen by the outlet.
The police released 14 of the detainees without charge, but held an Australian man and two Britons in custody a little longer. Ms Billinger was also released but her passport has been seized.
The group was allegedly creating “content containing pornographic or immoral elements”, police said, breaching strict Indonesian laws banning the production, distribution and public display of pornographic material.
Authorities said they seized “school Bonnie Blue” outfits, along with cameras, condoms, flash drives, lubricant, pink necklaces, and two sheets of Viagra pills from the studio.
The head of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office said Ms Billinger was still being investigated and they wanted to 'follow up on several things that were found by police', the Mail reported.
The spokesperson said no charges had been made and refused to rule out deporting the performer.
A fellow adult content creator, Australian Annie Knight, claims she had told Ms Billinger about the risks of performing in Bali.
“I did try to warn her of the consequences of filming pornographic content in Bali,” she told the Mail.
“That being said, I hope she’s okay as being arrested in another country must be a terrifying experience and I wouldn’t wish it on anyone.”
Ms Billinger is known for controversial stunts, and was banned from OnlyFans earlier this year after making headlines for reportedly having sex with 1,057 men in just 12 hours.
