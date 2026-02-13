Homan threatens ICE returning to Minnesota after drawdown plan
- White House border czar Tom Homan declared that mass deportations would persist nationwide, even as a federal agent surge in Minneapolis concluded.
- Homan, speaking on Fox News, confirmed the end of the Minneapolis operation, which began in December and saw a “small footprint of personnel” remain.
- He defended the Minneapolis deployment, which resulted in arrests and two fatalities, as crucial for de-escalation and public safety.
- Homan criticized Democratic lawmakers for potentially obstructing a Department of Homeland Security funding bill, alleging they prioritized politics over national security.
- He confirmed that ICE would continue operations due to prior congressional funding, stating, “President Trump promised mass deportation. That’s exactly what the American people are gonna get.”
