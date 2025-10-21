Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boris Johnson tells Covid inquiry his job ‘wasn’t easy’

'You try': Frustrated Boris Johnson loses cool at Covid inquiry
  • Boris Johnson appeared annoyed during his evidence to the Covid inquiry on Tuesday, saying that his job during the pandemic "wasn't easy".
  • He was questioned on the pandemic's impact on young people and children, specifically the system for adjudicating exam results in England.
  • Mr Johnson challenged the panel, remarking: "You try coming up with a system to give a fair exam result for people when they can’t sit exams. It’s not easy."
  • This was Mr Johnson's second appearance at the inquiry, which he initiated in 2022, with the current eighth module focusing on youth.
  • Watch the video in full above.
