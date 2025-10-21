Boris Johnson tells Covid inquiry his job ‘wasn’t easy’
- Boris Johnson appeared annoyed during his evidence to the Covid inquiry on Tuesday, saying that his job during the pandemic "wasn't easy".
- He was questioned on the pandemic's impact on young people and children, specifically the system for adjudicating exam results in England.
- Mr Johnson challenged the panel, remarking: "You try coming up with a system to give a fair exam result for people when they can’t sit exams. It’s not easy."
- This was Mr Johnson's second appearance at the inquiry, which he initiated in 2022, with the current eighth module focusing on youth.
