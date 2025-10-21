Frustrated Boris Johnson loses his cool at Covid inquiry: ‘You try!’

Boris Johnson appeared to get annoyed when giving evidence to the Covid inquiry on Tuesday (21 October), telling the panel his job “wasn’t easy”.

The former prime minister was being questioned over the impact the pandemic had on young people and children, specifically discussing the method for adjudicating exam results in England.

Replying to Clair Dobbin KC, he said: “All I would say is that, you know, you try coming up with a system to give a fair exam result for people when they can’t sit exams. It’s not easy. OK? That’s all I would say.”

It is Mr Johnson's second time at the inquiry, which he launched in 2022 to put the government's actions “under a microscope”. The public enquiry is currently in its eighth module, which is focused on the youth.