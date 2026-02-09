First cancer patient has surgery using new multi-million-pound Hugo robot
- A bowel cancer patient in Kent has become the first to undergo life-saving surgery using a new multi-million-pound Hugo robot at Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.
- Mandy Lee, 58, from Whitstable, had part of her bowel removed after a cancerous polyp was discovered, with surgeons assuring her the robotic procedure was less invasive than traditional options.
- The Hugo robot, operated remotely by a surgeon, features four arms for precision and a 3D view, leading to keyhole scars, less pain, shorter hospital stays, and faster recovery times for patients.
- Retired plasterer Stanley Russell, 68, was the second patient to benefit from the robotic procedure at the hospital for bowel cancer, reporting he is 'feeling better every day' post-surgery.
- The NHS National Cancer Plan aims to significantly increase robotic surgeries for cancer patients from 70,000 to half a million annually by 2035, though experts emphasise the need for robust evidence and training.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks