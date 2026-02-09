Bowel cancer patient is first to have life-saving surgery by hospital’s new robot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A bowel cancer patient has become the first to have life-saving surgery using a new multi-million-pound robot at a Kent hospital.

Mandy Lee from Whitstable who had originally dismissed her bowel cancer symptoms as stress related, had part of her bowel removed after doctors discovered a small growth known as a polyp was cancerous.

“It was a bit of a scary thought, I hadn’t even considered the possibility of robotic surgery, but I just wanted the cancer gone and I wasn’t put off,” the 58-year-old said.

Ms Lee said surgeons assured her that the robot had been used elsewhere in Europe with good results, and was less invasive than other options.

The surgical robot, called Hugo, has been installed at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate.

open image in gallery The multi-million-pound surgical robot, called Hugo, has been installed at the Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate ( East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust )

The robot has four arms that are operated remotely by the surgeon, who has a 3D view inside the patient’s body thanks to a camera on one of the arms. The others are used for surgical tools, and patients are left with keyhole scars.

The Hugo robot was first used by the NHS at Guys and St Thomas’s Hospital in 2023. Although East Kent Hospitals teams have used Da Vinci robots – surgical systems developed for enhanced precision and control – at Kent and Canterbury Hospital for 15 years, this is the first time colorectal robotic surgery has been possible at the Trust.

Retired plasterer Stanley Russell, from Herne Bay, was the second patient to have a robotic procedure at the hospital, after a routine screening test detected blood in his stool.

The 68-year-old grandad needed part of his bowel removed after a polyp was discovered to be cancerous.

He was told surgery using the robot would be “less painful than going through more invasive surgery”. Following the surgery the patient said he’s “feeling better every day”.

open image in gallery The robot has four arms that are operated remotely by the surgeon, who has a 3D view inside the patient’s body thanks to a camera on one of the arms ( East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust )

Consultant colorectal and general surgeon Sudhaker Mangam, who led the procedures with consultant general surgeon Joseph Sebastian, said it was a significant milestone for the team.

He added: “This marks a major advancement in surgical capability for East Kent patients, enabling greater precision, improved outcomes, and faster recovery times.

“The introduction of robotics means we can offer people minimally invasive procedures, which mean less pain, shorter hospital stays, and a faster return to their normal activities.”

The NHS National Cancer Plan, pledges to increase the amount of robotic surgery for cancer patients, up from 70,000 a year to half a million by 2035 - meaning more patients could benefit from less invasive surgeries and faster recovery times.

Nuha Yassin, a consultant colorectal surgeon, warned that while robotics can improve precision, it is not a replacement for decision making.

Ms Yassin, who is the Royal College of Surgeons England council lead for the future of surgery, robotics and digital surgery, told The Independent: “Robotic systems can give surgeons greater precision, improved visualisation and enhanced dexterity, supporting minimally invasive procedures. This may reduce complications, shorten hospital stays and help patients recover more quickly.

“The NHS cancer plan sets out an ambition to expand access to robotic surgery, reflecting its potential to support high-quality, minimally invasive treatment for some patients. As adoption increases across the NHS, it is important that innovation is matched with robust evidence, high-quality training and strong clinical governance. Equity of access and consistent national standards will be essential as robotic surgery expands.”