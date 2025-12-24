Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cost of living crisis behind Christmas shopping trend

Christmas shoppers are increasingly looking for bargain gifts in the sales
Christmas shoppers are increasingly looking for bargain gifts in the sales (PA Wire)
  • A quarter of Britons intend to postpone some Christmas gift purchases until after Christmas Day, a survey has revealed.
  • This trend is largely attributed to the cost of living crisis, with 41% of shoppers aiming to economise through post-Christmas sales.
  • A third (32%) of respondents believe the financial savings justify altering the traditional Christmas Day gift-opening custom.
  • Other motivations for delaying include avoiding pre-Christmas stress and crowds, and extending the festive atmosphere into the new year.
  • More than half (52%) of those who celebrate Christmas are reportedly unconcerned about receiving gifts after 25 December.
