Cost of living crisis behind Christmas shopping trend
- A quarter of Britons intend to postpone some Christmas gift purchases until after Christmas Day, a survey has revealed.
- This trend is largely attributed to the cost of living crisis, with 41% of shoppers aiming to economise through post-Christmas sales.
- A third (32%) of respondents believe the financial savings justify altering the traditional Christmas Day gift-opening custom.
- Other motivations for delaying include avoiding pre-Christmas stress and crowds, and extending the festive atmosphere into the new year.
- More than half (52%) of those who celebrate Christmas are reportedly unconcerned about receiving gifts after 25 December.