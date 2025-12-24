Why more people are now buying Christmas presents in the Boxing Day sales
A quarter of Britons will now leave their Christmas shopping until Boxing Day
While the pre-Christmas shopping frenzy peaks, a quarter (25 per cent) of festive shoppers will delay buying some gifts until after Christmas Day, a survey reveals.
This trend is largely due to the cost of living crisis, with many seeking savings in post-Christmas sales.
Two-fifths (41 per cent) of those surveyed for cashback website Rakuten see sales as a good way to economise.
Additionally, a third (32 per cent) believe money saved by delaying purchases justifies changing the Christmas Day gift-opening tradition. Men, the research notes, are more prone than women to postpone gift buying until after the festive period
The survey indicated that shoppers expect to spend £163 on average in the Boxing Day sales.
The research also found that, apart from the financial savings, there were other advantages to leaving some gift-buying until after Christmas Day.
Some people were holding off to avoid pre-Christmas stress and crowds, and some believe that buying gifts after Christmas Day helps to extend the festive atmosphere into the new year.
The survey also indicated that many gift recipients will not mind waiting until after December 25 to find something for them under the Christmas tree.
For more than half (52 per cent) of those who celebrate Christmas, receiving a gift after Christmas Day is not an issue, according to the survey of 2,000 people across the UK carried out by OnePoll in October.
Rakuten’s savings expert, Bola Sol, said: “With prices slashed and discounts galore, waiting a few extra days can mean big savings. It’s a great way to stretch the present budget, especially for those who aren’t too fussy about receiving or giving gifts on Christmas Day.”
She suggested setting a Boxing Day sales budget, comparing prices, and combining gift budgets with friends and family members to give a more meaningful gift without overspending.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks