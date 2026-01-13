Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Boy killed by dog after climbing into its cage at his grandma’s house

The grandmother, who was also hurt in the dog attack, drove herself and her grandson to the emergency room, where he died
The grandmother, who was also hurt in the dog attack, drove herself and her grandson to the emergency room, where he died (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
  • A 3-year-old boy, Beckett Brown, died after being attacked by an American bulldog at his grandmother's home in Minnesota.
  • The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near New York Mills after the boy climbed into the dog's outdoor enclosure.
  • His grandmother, Kristen Nelson, 51, was injured while attempting to stop the attack and drove him to the emergency room.
  • Beckett Brown died at the Perham Health emergency room, and Nelson was transferred to a hospital in Fargo for treatment.
  • The dog involved in the attack has since been euthanised, and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
