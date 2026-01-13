Boy killed by dog after climbing into its cage at his grandma’s house
- A 3-year-old boy, Beckett Brown, died after being attacked by an American bulldog at his grandmother's home in Minnesota.
- The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near New York Mills after the boy climbed into the dog's outdoor enclosure.
- His grandmother, Kristen Nelson, 51, was injured while attempting to stop the attack and drove him to the emergency room.
- Beckett Brown died at the Perham Health emergency room, and Nelson was transferred to a hospital in Fargo for treatment.
- The dog involved in the attack has since been euthanised, and the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.