Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

3-year-old killed by American Bulldog after climbing into animal’s enclosure at grandmother’s house

The animal was euthanized after death of Beckett Brown in Minnesota

The grandmother, who was also hurt in the dog attack, drove herself and her grandson to the emergency room, where he died
The grandmother, who was also hurt in the dog attack, drove herself and her grandson to the emergency room, where he died (Getty/iStock)

A 3‑year‑old Minnesota boy died after being attacked by an American bulldog after climbing into the animal’s outdoor enclosure at his grandmother’s home.

Beckett Brown died after being attacked on Sunday afternoon at the property near New York Mills, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy’s grandmother, Kristen Nelson, 51, was also injured while attempting to intervene and stop the attack. Investigators say that she drove her grandson to the Perham Health emergency room, where Brown died.

Nelson was transferred to a hospital in Fargo for treatment of her injuries.

The dog has since been euthanized, and the sheriff’s office said there are no ongoing safety concerns for the surrounding community.

The grandmother, who was also hurt in the dog attack, drove herself and her grandson to the emergency room, where he died
The grandmother, who was also hurt in the dog attack, drove herself and her grandson to the emergency room, where he died (Getty/iStock)

The incident remains under investigation.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in