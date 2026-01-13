3-year-old killed by American Bulldog after climbing into animal’s enclosure at grandmother’s house
The animal was euthanized after death of Beckett Brown in Minnesota
A 3‑year‑old Minnesota boy died after being attacked by an American bulldog after climbing into the animal’s outdoor enclosure at his grandmother’s home.
Beckett Brown died after being attacked on Sunday afternoon at the property near New York Mills, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office.
The boy’s grandmother, Kristen Nelson, 51, was also injured while attempting to intervene and stop the attack. Investigators say that she drove her grandson to the Perham Health emergency room, where Brown died.
Nelson was transferred to a hospital in Fargo for treatment of her injuries.
The dog has since been euthanized, and the sheriff’s office said there are no ongoing safety concerns for the surrounding community.
The incident remains under investigation.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks