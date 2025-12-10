CCTV footage shows moments leading up to quadruple murder
- A house fire in Bradford in August 2024 resulted in the deaths of Bryonie Gawith, 29, and her three children, Denisty (9), Oscar (5), and Aubree (22 months).
- Sharaz Ali, 40, set fire to the home where his ex-partner, Antonia (Bryonie's sister), was staying after she ended their abusive relationship; Antonia managed to escape.
- CCTV footage showed Ali and Calum Sunderland, 26, filling a fuel canister before the incident, with Sunderland assisting by kicking in the door.
- At Doncaster Crown Court, Sharaz Ali was convicted of four counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.
- Calum Sunderland was convicted of four counts of manslaughter for his involvement in the fatal fire.