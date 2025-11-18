Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Terrifying moment bus slams into 9 vehicles as passengers scream in fear

Video Player Placeholder
Packed out-of-control smashes through traffic in Brazil after its brakes fail
  • Terrifying footage shows the moment a bus driver lost control of a bus on Sao Paulo's main highway on Monday, 17 November.
  • The incident, captured from multiple angles on CCTV, occurred after the bus's braking system reportedly failed.
  • The out-of-control bus collided with nine other vehicles as passengers could be seen being tossed from side to side.
  • At least 13 people were hurt in the crash.
  • An investigation into the cause of the incident is currently underway.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in