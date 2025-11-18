Packed out-of-control bus smashes through traffic in Brazil after its brakes fail

A bus driver lost control whilst driving down Sao Paulo’s main highway, crashing into nine vehicles and injuring 13 people, after his brakes failed.

A compilation of CCTV footage from inside and outside the packed bus shows the moment the bus collided with the side of the road before hitting numerous cars on Monday (17 November).

Passengers were tossed from side to side, before getting off the bus when the driver let them out.

According to CNN Brazil, the vehicle experienced a failure in its braking system, which is why the driver was unable to stop the bus.

An investigation is ongoing into the incident.