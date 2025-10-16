Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Brewers fan loses her job over video of her threatening to ‘call ICE’ at game

Brewers fan threatens to ‘call ICE’ on Dodgers fan during baseball playoff game
  • A Milwaukee Brewers fan, Shannon Kobylarczyk, was filmed making a comment about calling ICE on a Latino Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Ricardo Fosado, during a playoff game.
  • Fosado, a U.S. citizen and war veteran of Mexican heritage, filmed the encounter where Kobylarczyk also used offensive language.
  • Following the incident, Kobylarczyk lost her job at ManPowerGroup and resigned from her board position at Make-a-Wish Wisconsin.
  • Both Kobylarczyk and Fosado were banned from the Milwaukee Brewers' ballpark for future events due to their conduct.
  • The Brewers stated Fosado was ejected for “disorderly conduct and public intoxication” and Kobylarczyk “became physical”, leading to the ban for both.
