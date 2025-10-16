Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Milwaukee Brewers fan lost two jobs after social media footage showed her saying she was going to “Call ICE” on a Latino Dodgers fan during a playoff game.

Tensions have flared in recent months as the Trump administration’s immigration raids have swept the country. Now, mentions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement have even reached America’s pastime.

A video of the encounter captured Shannon Kobylarczyk, sporting yellow and navy Brewers gear, at the playoffs game in Milwaukee Tuesday night yelling at a Los Angeles Dodgers fan, Ricardo Fosado, who filmed the incident. The Independent reached out to a number linked to Kobylarczyk for comment.

“Why is everybody quiet?” Fosado said in the video, panning to a crowd of silent Brewers fans. The group was loud and cheering earlier when the Brewers were ahead but later quieted down because Dodgers started winning, Fosado told Fox6.

Kobylarczyk then looked at Fosado and yelled: “Real men drink beer, p***y!”

A Brewers fan lost her job after suggesting she should 'call ICE' on a Latino Dodgers fan during a playoff game ( Courtesy of Ricardo Fosado )

She then tapped the man in front of her and said: “You know what, let’s call ICE.”

Fosado replied: “Call ICE. Call ICE. I’m a U.S. citizen, war veteran, baby girl. War veteran, two wars. ICE is not gonna do nothing to me. Good luck.”

He is a U.S. citizen of Mexican heritage who served in the U.S. Navy from 2001 to 2005, he told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Kobylarczyk later reported him to the stadium’s security and he was escorted out of the building, he told the outlet.

The incident has cost Kobylarczyk her two jobs.

She worked as a lawyer at ManPowerGroup, a staffing company, according to the State Bar of Wisconsin and her LinkedIn page, which has since been removed.

“As soon as we became aware of this video the individual was placed on immediate leave and we began an investigation. As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability,” ManpowerGroup replied to an Instagram video of the incident.

She also served on the board of directors for Make-a-Wish Wisconsin, records from WebArchive show.

Make-A-Wish Wisconsin told The Independent that she resigned from its board “effective immediately” on Wednesday.

There were comments about what was going on in the high-stakes game from both sides of fans all night, Fosado told the Journal Sentinel. "That's baseball, it wasn't disrespectful," he said.

He conceded that alcohol may have contributed to her ICE remarks and expressed sympathy for her.

"I don't think it was like horrible or something that should get her fired. I feel bad for her," Fosado told the outlet. "We cannot be judged on one mistake and a lot of emotions were involved. It was just hurt feelings, nobody physically hurt anybody."

The Independent has contacted the Milwaukee Brewers for comment.