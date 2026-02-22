UK won’t rule out trade war with US over new tariffs
- A UK Cabinet minister has not ruled out imposing retaliatory tariffs on the US but says that negotiation "behind the scenes" is the preferred approach.
- Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the government expects its preferential tariff deal with the US to continue, despite the US president's announcement of 15 per cent global tariffs.
- The US president's new tariffs follow a Supreme Court ruling that struck down his previous import levies, throwing the UK's trade strategy into disarray.
- Previous deals, including specific carve-outs for Britain's steel and car industries, are now in question following the US president's latest tariff announcements.
- The UK government is engaged in ongoing discussions with the US, aiming to secure the best possible deal for British businesses and expects its "privileged trading position" to continue.
