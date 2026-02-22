Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Cabinet minister has refused to rule out imposing retaliatory tariffs on the US, but insisted that it is better to negotiate with Donald Trump’s administration “behind the scenes”.

Bridget Phillipson also said the government would “hope and expect” its preferential tariff deal with the US to continue after the president announced 15 per cent global tariffs in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling which struck down his previous import levies.

The latest announcement from the US president has thrown the UK’s trade strategy into disarray, with questions arising over whether or not previous deals struck with the US still stand.

Asked whether UK plans to retaliate over Mr Trump’s latest tariff threat, Ms Phillipson told Sky News: "We always stand up for what's right for Britain. And I think the prime minister demonstrated that with the approach he took around Greenland.

“But the reality is that if you want to get things done, it's better to do that behind the scenes."

Pressed on whether we could respond with our own levies, the education secretary said: "In reality, you get more done when you have serious conversations, often not in front of cameras or out there in the public, but actually behind the scenes, working closely with between governments.

"And we do have a really strong relationship with the US, that is something that is not about one president or one prime minister.

"It's about that long standing and enduring relationship that is right for our country and is right for national security, and also really important at a time when we see significant global instability that we work together on those key questions like defence.”

She insisted that discussions are ongoing with the US, saying ministers want “the best possible deal for British businesses”.

Asked about the implications of the new rate for the UK, Ms Phillipson said: “We did secure a preferential deal.

“We, through the work that the prime minister has been leading in engaging with the US government and with President Trump, we would hope and expect that to continue, but these discussions are ongoing.

“This is an evolving situation. But of course, we want to get the best possible deal for British businesses.

“I understand the uncertainty it does cause for them, but they can be assured that we will always be working to make sure they get everything that they need.”

The US president’s “reciprocal tariffs”, imposed on most of the rest of the world last April under an emergency powers law were overturned by the US Supreme Court on Friday in a major blow to the president’s economic agenda.

On Friday, Mr Trump said he would replace the tariffs axed by the court with a 10 per cent tax on all goods entering the US. But in a post on Truth Social on Saturday he announced plans to increase this to 15 per cent.

But he doubled down on imposing levies following the decision, claiming the court “has been swayed by foreign interests” and other countries were “dancing in the streets, but they won’t be dancing for long, that I can assure you”.

The UK previously received the lowest tariff rate of 10 per cent, and a subsequent deal struck by Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Trump saw further carve-outs for Britain’s steel industry and car manufacturers.

But the US president’s latest tariff announcements raise questions over whether those deals still stand.

Officials are currently understood to believe it will not impact on most of Britain’s trade with America, including preferential deals on steel, cars and pharmaceuticals.

A UK government spokesperson said on Friday: “This is a matter for the US to determine but we will continue to support UK businesses as further details are announced.

“Under any scenario, we expect our privileged trading position with the US to continue and will work with the administration to understand how the ruling will affect tariffs for the UK and the rest of the world.”