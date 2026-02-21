Trump vows to raise worldwide tariffs to 15% ‘effective immediately’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has vowed to raise worldwide tariffs to 15 percent, up from 10 percent, “effective immediately,” he said in a Truth Social post Saturday following a defeat in the Supreme Court.

The move comes as the Supreme Court yesterday ruled his previous global tariffs, ushered in under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, were illegal.

Speaking from the White House briefing room Friday, a seething Trump called the 6-3 Supreme Court ruling striking down much of his unilateral tariff policy “deeply disappointing” and said he was “absolutely ashamed” of the Republican appointees on the court who’d failed to back his signature policy.

“Based on a thorough, detailed, and complete review of the ridiculous, poorly written, and extraordinarily anti-American decision on Tariffs issued yesterday, after MANY months of contemplation, by the United States Supreme Court, please let this statement serve to represent that I, as President of the United States of America, will be, effective immediately, raising the 10% Worldwide Tariff on Countries, many of which have been “ripping” the U.S. off for decades, without retribution (until I came along!), to the fully allowed, and legally tested, 15% level,” Trump said.

“During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!” the president wrote on his social media platform.

After the court’s decision, Trump announced he would instead use the 1974 Trade Act to continue his tariff agenda. But the Trade Act only allows a maximum payment of 15 percent and comes with a limit of 150 days, unless Congress votes to extend it.

This is a breaking story, more follows