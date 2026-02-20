Trump rages that his own Supreme Court picks are ‘disgrace to the nation’ after 6-3 ruling against his tariff power
President invokes a different statute to impose a 10 percent tax that will be in effect for the next 150 days
A sullen and defiant Donald Trump lashed out at the nation’s highest court in a hastily-convened press conference at which he accused the six justices who’d struck down his unprecedented claim of emergency tariff powers of being “disloyal” and beholden to “foreign interests” while vowing to use other authorities to force Americans to pay the import taxes on which he has based much of his domestic and foreign policy.
Speaking from the White House briefing room on Friday, Trump called the 6-3 Supreme Court ruling “deeply disappointing” and said he was “absolutely ashamed” of the Republican appointees on the court who’d failed to back his signature policy.
“They're just being fools and lap dogs for the RINOs and the radical left Democrats ... they're very unpatriotic and disloyal to our Constitution,” Trump said, employing an acronym indicating that the three conservatives who’d ruled against him — Chief Justice John Roberts, Justice Neil Gorsuch and Justice Amy Coney Barrett — were “Republicans In Name Only.”
The president continued his diatribe against the court by opining that the justices had been “swayed by foreign interests and a political movement that is far smaller than people would ever think.”
He also suggested that the justices had been “afraid” of ruling in his favor and “don’t want to do the right thing.”
More follows...
