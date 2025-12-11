More than 600 artefacts stolen in Bristol Museum heist
- Over 600 artefacts have been stolen from a building housing Bristol Museum's British Empire and Commonwealth collection.
- The high-value items were taken on 25 September between 1am and 2am, prompting an appeal for information from Avon and Somerset Police.
- Police have released CCTV footage of four individuals they believe can assist with their investigation into the theft.
- Detective Constable Dan Burgan described the theft as a significant cultural loss, saying that the items provide insight into a multi-layered part of British history.
- Members of the public are urged to contact the police if they recognise the men pictured or see the stolen items being sold online.