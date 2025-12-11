Hundreds of items of ‘cultural significance’ stolen from Bristol Museum archive

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Over 600 items were stolen from a Bristol Museum collection of artefacts dating back to the 19th century, Avon and Somerset Police said as the force appeals for more information.

A burglary is understood the have taken place on 25 September, when the high-value items belonging to the British Empire and Commonwealth collection were stolen between 1am and 2am.

Detectives are looking to speak to four people who they believe will be able to help them with investigations, and have released CCTV footage of them.

Officer in the case, DC Dan Burgan, said: “The theft of many items which carry a significant cultural value is a significant loss for the city.

“These items, many of which were donations, form part of a collection that provides insight into a multi-layered part of British history, and we are hoping that members of the public can help us to bring those responsible to justice.

“So far, our enquiries have included significant CCTV enquiries as well as forensic investigations and speaking liaising with the victims.

open image in gallery The items were part of the British Empire and Commonwealth collection, owned by the Bristol Museum (pictured) ( Getty Images )

“If you recognise the men pictured or have seen any of the possible items being sold online, please call us on 101 and quote reference 5225269603.”

The men are are described as:

Male one: white, of medium to stocky build, wearing a white cap, black jacket, light-coloured trousers, and black trainers

Male two: white, of slim build, wearing a grey-hooded jacket, black trousers, and black trainers

Male three: white, wearing a green cap, black jacket, light-coloured shorts, and white trainers. He appears to walk with a slight limp in his right leg.

Male four: white, of large build, wearing a two-toned orange and navy/black puffed jacket, black trousers, and black and white trainers.

The British Empire & Commonwealth collection contains thousands of historic objects, photographs and films which Bristol Museum say document “the links between Britain and countries in the British Empire from the late 19th century to recent times.”

This is breaking news story, more to follow...