British tourist falls from cruise ship as desperate search launched off Tenerife
- A 76-year-old British man was reported missing from the Marella Explorer 2 cruise ship on Thursday morning after being seen entering the water.
- The incident occurred off the coast of Tenerife while the ship was on passage to La Gomera.
- The Spanish coastguard initiated an urgent maritime and aerial search operation, deploying a helicopter, two search vessels, and an aircraft.
- The search efforts were resumed the following morning, with a Rio Guadiato patrol boat from La Palma joining the operation.
- Marella Cruises confirmed the incident, expressed deep sadness, and stated their care team is supporting the individual's family while cooperating with local authorities.