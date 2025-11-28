Urgent search underway after British tourist, 76, falls overboard from cruise ship near Canary Islands
The 76-year-old man was reported missing from the Marella Explorer 2 on Thursday morning
An urgent search is taking place after a British passenger fell overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Tenerife.
A Marella Cruises spokesperson told The Independent: “We are deeply saddened to confirm that a guest was seen entering the water while the ship was on passage to La Gomera. Our thoughts are with the individual and their loved ones during this difficult time.
“Our dedicated care team is supporting the family, providing assistance and comfort. We are working closely with local authorities and will continue to offer every possible support.”
The Spanish coastguard were first alerted to the incident at 9.48am, when the ship was located 16.5 miles northwest of Punta Teno.
A maritime and aerial operation was launched, with a helicopter, two search vessels and an aircraft involved in the search. It was resumed this morning, with a Rio Guadiato patrol boat from La Palma also joining the search.
The Marella Explorer 2, which participated in the initial emergency search, docked at the port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife at 2.40am local time.
The adults-only cruise ship launched 30 years ago and boasts 907 cabins across 14 decks, with 10 bars and 10 restaurants for guests to choose from, as well as a casino, a Broadway show lounge and an open-air cinema.
