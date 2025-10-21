Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Why British troops are being sent to Israel

Trump says Israel-Gaza ceasefire still in place
  • The UK will deploy a senior British army officer and a small number of troops to support US-led efforts to enforce the Gaza ceasefire.
  • Defence Secretary John Healey confirmed that a two-star officer would serve as deputy commander of the US-backed Civil-Military Coordination Centre (CMCC), with additional planning officers.
  • The US president issued a stark warning to Hamas, stating that non-compliance with the ceasefire would lead to a “FAST, FURIOUS, & BRUTAL” end for the group.
  • US Vice-President JD Vance visited Israel, reiterating the US president's warning and suggesting the ceasefire implementation was proceeding 'better than expected'.
  • Concerns persist regarding the fragile ceasefire, which recently saw Israeli military strikes in Gaza, as mediators continue efforts to stabilise the situation.
