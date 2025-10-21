British troops sent to Israel to monitor Gaza ceasefire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The British Army will send a senior commander and a small number of troops to support Gaza ceasefire enforcement efforts led by the US, the defence ministry has said.

Attempts to stabilise a fragile ceasefire have been stepped up by mediators including the US, Egypt and Qatar, as they look to push forward President Trump’s 20-point plan.

A "small number of UK planning officers" have joined the Civil-Military Coordination Centre, or CMCC, including a two-star officer who will assume the role of deputy commander, Mr Healey told business leaders at an event in London according to Sky News.

The UK defence ministry said in a statement that the deployment would ensure the UK remained involved in US-led plans for a post-conflict settlement in Gaza.

Mr Healey said the UK has “specialist experience and skills that we have offered to contribute”, and that while the UK will contribute, efforts will be “led by others”.

"We have also, in response to the American request, put a first rate two-star officer into a civilian-military command, as the deputy commander,” he added.

"So Britain will play an anchor role, contribute the specialist experience and skills where we can. We don't expect to be leading... but we will play our part."

The US has said it will provide up to 200 troops to support CMCC, but they will not be actively deployed into Gaza itself.

The CMCC will be introduced to ensure security in Gaza, although its composition and legal status are yet to be agreed. US officials have said they are also speaking to Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Azerbaijan to contribute.

It comes amid growing concerns about the ceasefire in Gaza, which over the weekend appeared at risk of collapse when the Israeli military unleashed a wave of military strikes across Gaza, killing dozens, as both sides accused each other of breaching the terms of the truce.

Washington has sent US officials to Gaza as they look to progress the ceasefire deal - which Israel and Trump said had been resumed on Sunday evening.

US vice president JD Vance landed in Israel for a two-day visit. In a press conference on Tuesday he reiterated Trump’s warning a day earlier that Hamas needs to “behave” or face “severe repercussions”.

He also claimed the implementation of the ceasefire was going “better than expected” and that the Israeli government had been “remarkably helpful”.

