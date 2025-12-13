Brown University reports active shooter on campus
- Law enforcement is responding to reports of an active shooter on Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island.
- Students were alerted around 4:20 p.m. to shelter in place near the Barus & Holley building, with instructions to lock doors and stay hidden.
- The university initially reported a suspect was in custody, but later retracted this, confirming police do not have a suspect and are continuing their search.
- The Providence police department said Saturday evening that “multiple” people had been shot in the area of Brown University.
- On Truth Social, President Donald Trump said he had been briefed on the shooting at Brown University and prayed for the victims and their families.