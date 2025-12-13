Active shooter reported on Brown University’s campus as ‘multiple’ people shot
The Rhode Island Ivy League school said one suspect was in custody, roughly 15 after students were notified of the active shooter
Law enforcement is responding to reports of an active shooter on Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, according to a text message sent by the school.
Around 4:20 p.m., students received a text message alerting them to a shooter near the Barus & Holley building, located near Hope Street and George Street. The university urged them to lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice. It reminded them to run, hide or fight as a last resort.
Approximately 15 minutes later, the school said one suspect was in custody, but urged students to continue hiding.
It is unclear if anyone has been injured at this time. The student newspaper, the Brown Daily Herald, said videos depicted “several individuals lying on the ground near the Sciences Library.”
Rep. Gabe Amo, who represents parts of Providence in Congress, said he was “monitoring” the shooting and in touch with law enforcement.
“If you are in the area please stay inside and allow law enforcement to do their work,” Amo said, urging those with information to contact police.
Brown University, an Ivy League School, has a student population of roughly 11,005 – with a majority being undergraduate students.
This is a breaking news story, more follows...
