Brown University shooting latest: Manhunt on for suspect after two killed and nine injured in mass shooting

Aerial view of Brown University after reported active shooter

At least two people have been killed and nine others are wounded after a shooter opened fire on Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island Saturday afternoon.

Federal, state and local law enforcement officials are still looking for the suspect, who remains at large hours after the attack. The university has reported at least two deaths with six people in critical condition while students are barricading themselves in buildings using desks and tables. All of the victims were confirmed to be students.

Officials are looking for a male dressed in black and released a brief video of the suspect late Saturday night. Investigators said they do not have images of the suspect entering the building, nor do they have an image of the suspect’s face.

Brown’s campus is on lockdown, and Providence officials have asked students and residents to shelter in place and reach out to the police with any information.

Students at the Ivy League university in Rhode Island received an emergency text message alerting them to a shooter near the Barus and Holley engineering building near Hope Street around 4:20 p.m. The university told students to lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice, or run, hide or fight as a last resort.

President Donald Trump and other officials have been briefed on the shooting are monitoring it for updates.