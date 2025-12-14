Brown University shooting latest: Manhunt on for suspect after two killed and nine injured in mass shooting
Hundreds of officers launch manhunt for suspect after vanishing from Ivy League in Rhode Island
At least two people have been killed and nine others are wounded after a shooter opened fire on Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island Saturday afternoon.
Federal, state and local law enforcement officials are still looking for the suspect, who remains at large hours after the attack. The university has reported at least two deaths with six people in critical condition while students are barricading themselves in buildings using desks and tables. All of the victims were confirmed to be students.
Officials are looking for a male dressed in black and released a brief video of the suspect late Saturday night. Investigators said they do not have images of the suspect entering the building, nor do they have an image of the suspect’s face.
Brown’s campus is on lockdown, and Providence officials have asked students and residents to shelter in place and reach out to the police with any information.
Students at the Ivy League university in Rhode Island received an emergency text message alerting them to a shooter near the Barus and Holley engineering building near Hope Street around 4:20 p.m. The university told students to lock doors, silence phones and stay hidden until further notice, or run, hide or fight as a last resort.
President Donald Trump and other officials have been briefed on the shooting are monitoring it for updates.
Rhode Island governor says security review will be conducted in the wake of the shooting
Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee told CNN that state authorities would conduct a review of Brown University campus buildings to make sure they are safe enough for students. He said that review would occur some time after the active situation is under control.
“Everything needs to be looked at on a daily basis and we do that, and we prepare for emergencies,” McKee said. “This is no exception… Until we actually know more, it’s difficult to make comment in terms of whether the situation was as safe as it should be, but we’ll follow up.”
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley warns against social media misinformation concerning Brown University shooting
No press briefings scheduled overnight
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley told reporters late on Saturday not to expect any additional briefings during the overnight hours of Sunday morning.
He said that an impromptu briefing could be called if there is a major development in the investigation.
Providence residents will see elevated police presence around the city on Sunday
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley told reporters on Saturday night that there would be an “enhanced and visible” police presence in the city on Sunday.
He told residents not to cancel their Sunday plans, but warned them that law enforcement personnel would still be very visible as the hunt for the Brown University mass shooting suspect continues.
Brown University shooting: Two people dead and multiple people shot as police search for suspect
Two students are dead and at least nine others are injured after a gunman fired into a classroom at a prestigious Ivy League university in Rhode Island and appeared to walk off campus without a trace.
Saturday’s mass shooting at Brown University in Providence forced campus buildings and parts of the city into lockdown, with students barricading themselves in buildings for hours while hundreds of law enforcement officers swarmed the city.
The suspect appeared to have escaped before police arrived and — except for one brief surveillance video showing a person dressed in black rounding a corner outside the campus — all but disappeared.
Two dead and suspect on the loose after mass shooting at Brown University
Providence mayor tells locals not to cancel their Sunday plans
After a more than six hour lockdown — and with a suspect still at large — Providence Mayor Brett Smiley told locals that they should not cancel their Sunday plans.
“We at this time are not recommending that those events be cancelled. It’s a personal choice whether you want to cancel your holiday party but we do not think it is necessary,” he said.
Smiley said he does not have reason to believe there is a persistent threat in the area.
“We do believe you can safely go to church in the morning,” he said.
Professor describes scene inside Brown University classroom where Saturday's shooting occurred
Rachel Friedberg, a Brown economics professor, told Ocean State Media that the mass shooting at Brown University occurred in her classroom. She was not in the room at the time, but was given details from her teaching assistant.
“The room has stadium seating with doors that enter at the top,” Friedberg said. “He said that the shooter came in the doors, yelled something — he couldn’t remember what he yelled — and started shooting.”
“Students started to scramble to try to get away from the shooter, trying to get lower down in the stadium seating, and people got shot.”
Brown University cancels finals for tomorrow
Brown University Provost Frank Doyle confirmed that final exams will be canceled for tomorrow.
"At this time, we will not be having final exams tomorrow," he said.
Saturday’s shooting reportedly occurred during a final exam review.
