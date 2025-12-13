Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

At least 2 dead in Brown University shooting

Video Player Placeholder
See active shooter scene outside Brown University in Providence
  • A shooting at Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday afternoon resulted in at least two fatalities and eight people critically injured.
  • Law enforcement officials are actively searching for the suspect, who remains at large, and no weapon has been recovered.
  • Providence officials issued a shelter-in-place order for residents and urged them to contact police with any information.
  • Brown University students received an emergency alert at approximately 4:20 p.m., advising them to lock doors, silence phones, and stay hidden.
  • President Donald Trump called the shooting “a terrible thing,” saying, “All we can do right now is pray for the victims.”
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in