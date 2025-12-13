At least 2 dead in Brown University shooting
- A shooting at Brown University’s campus in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday afternoon resulted in at least two fatalities and eight people critically injured.
- Law enforcement officials are actively searching for the suspect, who remains at large, and no weapon has been recovered.
- Providence officials issued a shelter-in-place order for residents and urged them to contact police with any information.
- Brown University students received an emergency alert at approximately 4:20 p.m., advising them to lock doors, silence phones, and stay hidden.
- President Donald Trump called the shooting “a terrible thing,” saying, “All we can do right now is pray for the victims.”