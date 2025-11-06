BT slashes 5,000 jobs after losing customers to rivals
- BT reduced its workforce by 5,000, a 6% cut, during the first half of the year as part of a significant overhaul and cost-cutting programme.
- Openreach broadband customers decreased by 242,000 in the second quarter of 2025, attributed to intense competition and a softening wider broadband market.
- Group revenues declined by 3% to £9.8 billion, and pre-tax profit slid by 11% to £862 million, driven by declines in legacy landline services and a weaker mobile phone market.
- The company achieved nearly £250 million in annual cost savings over the period, contributing to £1.2 billion in total savings over 18 months, with a target of £3 billion annually.
- Chief executive Allison Kirkby stated that BT is delivering on its strategy in competitive markets, with its transformation ahead of plan, offsetting declines from international and legacy businesses.