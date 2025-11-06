Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Telecoms giant BT has announced a significant reduction in its workforce alongside a notable loss of broadband customers to rivals, as it navigates a "competitive" market.

The company reported a decline of 242,000 Openreach broadband customers during the second quarter of 2025.

This downturn was attributed to intense competition and a softening in the wider broadband market, according to statements made to investors.

Simultaneously, BT has pressed ahead with a major overhaul, involving substantial cost-cutting and a renewed focus on its UK operations and emerging business sectors.

That has resulted in a 6 per cent reduction in its total workforce during the first half of the year, bringing the headcount down by approximately 5,000, from 116,000 to 111,000 people since the financial year began.

The job reductions form part of nearly £250 million worth of annual cost savings made over the period, bringing the total to £1.2 billion over the first 18 months of its cost-cutting programme.

BT is hoping to make savings worth £3 billion a year overall.

Group revenues declined by 3 per cent to £9.8 billion over the six months to 30 September, compared with the prior year.

This was driven by declines in its legacy landline service as well as a weaker mobile phone market amid more people holding onto their current device.

Its pre-tax profit slid by 11 per cent year on year to £862 million.

Chief executive Allison Kirkby said: “BT is delivering on its strategy in competitive markets.

“Since the start of the year, we’ve driven customer growth across consumer broadband, mobile and TV and we’re stabilising our UK-focused business division.

“Outside the UK, we’ve completed strategic exits and we’re reshaping our international unit.

“BT’s transformation is delivering ahead of plan, as our UK focus and radical simplification and modernisation are helping to offset declines from our international and legacy businesses and higher labour-related costs since the start of this tax year.”