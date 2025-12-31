Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Another European city to introduce tourist tax in 2026

World’s largest vampire-themed attraction planned for Bucharest
  • Bucharest, Romania, is set to introduce a new tourist tax in 2026, charging visitors 10 Romanian Leu (£1.70) per night.
  • The levy aims to generate around £2.5 million annually, which will be used to promote the city, increase tourist numbers, and enhance the overall visitor experience.
  • The tax will apply to all tourists staying in various types of accommodation, including hotels, hostels, and guesthouses, and will be collected by providers and online booking platforms.
  • The General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest approved the tax on December 23, but the Federation of the Romanian Hotel Industry has criticised its ”non-transparent” approval process and lack of private sector consultation.
  • This move follows a trend seen in other European cities like Amsterdam and Venice, with the UK also granting local authorities powers to introduce similar visitor levies.
