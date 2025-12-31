Everything you need to know about Bucharest’s controversial new tourist tax

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Another European city is set to introduce a tourist tax in 2026, costing visitors around £1.70 per night – although some local leaders are unhappy about the change.

Romania’s capital, Bucharest, is aiming to raise around £2.5m annually from a new visitor levy, which will help the city promote itself as a destination.

With recent tourist numbers in 2024 showing almost 2 million arrivals in Bucharest, people visit this eastern European city for its vibrant blend of architecture, thermal spas and Christmas markets.

Each tourist staying in accommodation in Bucharest will be charged 10 Romanian Leu (£1.70) per night.

The exact launch date of the levy has not yet been revealed by the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest, which approved the tax on Tuesday, 23 December.

In a document published by the council, it says the objectives of the tax will be to increase the number of tourists in Bucharest, increase the length of stay, boost the tourism industry’s revenue and improve the tourism experience by increasing investment.

Like most other tourist taxes in other European cities, the levy will be collected by tourist accommodation providers as well as online booking platforms such as Booking.com and Airbnb.

Tourist accommodation in Bucharest that will be taxed includes hotels, hostels, villas, campsites, guesthouses and rooms to rent in family homes, to name a few.

While taxes in other cities have proven to boost tourism industries, not everyone has been satisfied with Bucharest’s proposal.

The Federation of the Romanian Hotel Industry (FIHR) says that legislation has been passed “without consulting the private sector and without presenting a transparent plan for the use of the funds collected,” according to Romanian news outlet News.ro.

“Tourism needs partnership, not administrative improvisation,” the FIHR adds.

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Stelian Bujduveanu says the tax will bring “added value” to the city through promotions and events that will benefit Bucharest, Euronews reports.

Amsterdam, Venice and Barcelona are among many European cities that have introduced a tourist tax to help promote and improve travel to their destination, as well as alleviate the pressures of large crowds visiting the area.

Recently, the UK government announced that it will be giving powers to local authorities to introduce tourist taxes in their area, leaving the potential for London to introduce a charge in the future.

Before any tourist tax comes into place in England, Edinburgh will become the first UK city to charge visitors for staying overnight under official law in early 2026.

The Independent has contacted the General Council of the Municipality of Bucharest for comment.

