King ‘ready to support’ police in Andrew probe over new Epstein claims
- The King has expressed his "profound concern" over fresh allegations regarding Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct and stated he is ready to support Thames Valley Police if approached.
- Thames Valley Police is currently assessing allegations that Andrew shared confidential reports from his role as trade envoy with convicted paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
- Buckingham Palace said the King's thoughts remain with victims of abuse, and that they have not yet been approached by the police regarding the claims.
- A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.
- “While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect. As was previously stated, Their Majesties’ thoughts and sympathies have been, and remain with, the victims of any and all forms of abuse.”
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks