Deputy speaker Nusrat Ghani condemns government after ‘unprecedented’ OBR Budget leaks
- The Deputy speaker condemned the government following the “unprecedented” accidental publishing of the Budget by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).
- Addressing MPs, Nusrat Ghani criticised the "disappointing" level of media engagement before the official announcement.
- She specifically highlighted the OBR leaks that occurred an hour prior to the Chancellor's speech.
- Ghani stated that these actions fell short of the standards expected by the House of Commons.
- She reminded the government that announcements should be made in the chamber before being released to the media.