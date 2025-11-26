Deputy speaker condemns government over early Budget briefings

The Deputy Speaker has condemned the government for extensively speaking to the media in the weeks leading up to the Budget.

Addressing MPs before Rachel Reeves began her speech on Wednesday (26 November), Nusrat Ghani criticised the “disappointing” extensive media briefings in the past few weeks, which she labelled as “unprecedented”.

Going on to reference the OBR leaks which occurred on hour before the Chancellor gave her speech, she said: “This all falls short of the standards that the House expects.”

Reminding the government that announcements should be made in the chamber before they are given to the media, she said: “Like many, I expected better.”