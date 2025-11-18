Bulletin AM briefing: Snow warning, Russian attack and Word of the Year
- Here are the five biggest stories you need to know this morning.
- Snow and ice warnings as more cold weather is forecast to freeze UK.
- Romania forced to evacuate villages after Russian attack on tanker.
- Cambridge Dictionary has announced its Word of the Year. But what does it mean?
- Prisoner sues over right to eat Vegemite: ‘Enjoy my culture as an Australian’.
- Trump insists he’ll sign Epstein files bill but he wants something in return.