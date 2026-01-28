Bulletin world briefing: US reveals condition for Ukraine’s security and South Korea’s ex-first lady jailed
- Here are five of the biggest stories from around the world today.
- US ‘will give Ukraine security guarantees’ – but on one condition
- The terrible reality of Iran’s deadly protest crackdown emerges
- Former first lady of South Korea jailed over bribery scandal
- Major airports requiring health checks amid Nipah virus fears
- Fears that killing of dingoes could create ‘extinction vortex’