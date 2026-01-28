Former first lady of South Korea jailed over bribery scandal
- South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for accepting bribes linked to the controversial Unification Church.
- The Seoul Central District Court ordered her to return a diamond necklace and repay 12.85 million won (£6,500) in cash.
- Kim, wife of Yoon Suk Yeol, was acquitted of separate allegations concerning stock price manipulation and receiving illicit opinion polls, though prosecutors plan to appeal these verdicts.
- This ruling marks a historic moment as both members of a former presidential couple are now in jail, following her husband's five-year sentence for abuse of power.
- She still faces additional legal cases regarding political interference and improper job appointments, and has a history of controversy including academic plagiarism.