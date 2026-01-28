Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Former first lady of South Korea jailed over bribery scandal

South Korea: South Korea’s ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee sentenced to 20 months in jail
  • South Korea's former first lady, Kim Keon Hee, has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for accepting bribes linked to the controversial Unification Church.
  • The Seoul Central District Court ordered her to return a diamond necklace and repay 12.85 million won (£6,500) in cash.
  • Kim, wife of Yoon Suk Yeol, was acquitted of separate allegations concerning stock price manipulation and receiving illicit opinion polls, though prosecutors plan to appeal these verdicts.
  • This ruling marks a historic moment as both members of a former presidential couple are now in jail, following her husband's five-year sentence for abuse of power.
  • She still faces additional legal cases regarding political interference and improper job appointments, and has a history of controversy including academic plagiarism.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in