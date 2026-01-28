Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
South Korea’s high-profile former first lady Kim Keon Hee jailed for 20 months for corruption

Verdict precedes an expected ruling on charges against former president Yoon Suk Yeol

Supporters of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol hold signs and flags outside Seoul Central District Court, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, 16 January 2026
Supporters of former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol hold signs and flags outside Seoul Central District Court, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, 16 January 2026 (AP)

A South Korean court sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee to 20 months in prison for corruption, ahead of the verdict for disgraced former president Yoon Suk Yeol over his martial law imposition a year ago.

The Seoul Central District Court, on Wednesday, sentenced Ms Kim for receiving bribes from the Unification Church in return for business favours.

The ruling comes about three weeks before the court delivers its verdict on the rebellion charge against Mr Yoon.

The independent counsel earlier demanded the death sentence for Mr Yoon.

More follows

