Burglar caught mid-break-in after leaving Red Bull cans at scene of crime

Burglar caught after leaving Red Bull cans at the scene
  • Reece Wheat, 28, was apprehended after leaving Red Bull cans at the scenes of his burglaries, which provided forensic evidence.
  • He broke into two bars on 28 November and 1 December, emptying tills and stealing valuables.
  • Nottinghamshire Police used forensic evidence from the discarded Red Bull cans to link him to the two break-ins.
  • Wheat was caught on 12 December while attempting to burgle a third bar.
  • He pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and two counts of theft at Nottingham Magistrates' Court and is due to be sentenced on 2 January.
