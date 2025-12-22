Burglars who used dating app Grindr to trick their victims handed jail sentences
- Rahmat Khan Mohammadi and Mohammed Bilal Hotak were jailed for using the dating app Grindr to burgle victims' homes across London.
- The men tricked victims into revealing phone passwords under the guise of playing music, then stole their mobile phones and money through online transfers.
- Mohammadi targeted 11 individuals between October 2024 and March 2025, while Hotak committed multiple offences from October to December 2024.
- Mohammadi received a five-year prison sentence, and Hotak was jailed for three and a half years at Isleworth Crown Court.
- The judge stated victims were targeted due to their perceived vulnerability and the "easy access" provided by Grindr, rather than hostility towards their sexuality.