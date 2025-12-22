Two burglars jailed after using Grindr to trick victims

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two men have been jailed after using the dating app Grindr to lure victims into their London homes before stealing their phones and making fraudulent payments.

Rahmat Khan Mohammadi, 23, and Mohammed Bilal Hotak, 27, arranged to meet their targets at their properties.

Once inside, the Afghan refugees would persuade victims to provide their phone passwords under the guise of wanting to play music on YouTube.

They then stole the devices, quickly leaving the premises to make online or contactless payments, and occasionally transferring funds to themselves.

Mohammadi’s crime spree spanned five months, targeting 11 victims between October 24 2024 and March 24 this year. Hotak committed multiple offences between October 24 2024 and December 23 2024.

At Isleworth Crown Court on Monday, Mohammadi was jailed for five years, while Hotak received a three-and-a-half-year sentence.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Adenike Balogun highlighted the profound impact on the victims.

She stated: "I have taken note of the psychological trauma as well as the inconvenience caused to the victims, and the distress that all of them have expressed at allowing you into their homes – into their private space – only to be violated."

open image in gallery The pair were sentenced at Isleworth Crown Court, London (Anthony Devlin/PA) ( PA Archive )

Prosecutor David Patience had suggested the men were targeted due to their sexuality, implying the offences could be considered hate crimes.

Addressing this, Judge Balogun clarified: "I’ve considered that matter very carefully and it seems to me that the presumed sexual orientation of the victims presented an opportunity for you to commit the crime, and in that respect I do find that the victims… were targeted because of their perceived vulnerability."

She concluded that the victims were not chosen out of "hostility" towards their sexuality, but rather because Grindr offered "an opportunity to gain easy access into the homes of the victims."

The judge added: "I suspect you were – and I put put no higher than that – banking on the victims not reporting the crime."

Mohammadi, of Weald Lane in Harrow, north-west London, was found guilty by a jury of 10 counts of burgling a dwelling, nine of fraud by false representation, and one of theft.

Hotak, of Richmond Road in Hackney, east London, was convicted of five counts of burgling a dwelling, five of fraud by false representation, and one of theft.